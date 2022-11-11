Penn men’s soccer can win Ivy League title, secure NCAA bid against Princeton on Saturday

A result for the University of Penn men’s soccer team on Saturday would see the Quakers win at least a share of the Ivy League title and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

Penn (11-2-2) is currently two points above Cornell in the Ivy League standings and would get the automatic bid in the case of a tie because they beat the Big Red earlier this season. A win would secure an outright title regardless of how Cornell does at home against Columbia. That game also kicks off at 4 p.m.

Penn last won the Ivy League title in 2013 when they went 5-1-1 in conference play and 8-8-2 overall. They hosted Providence at Rhodes Field in the NCAA Tournament and fell on PKs after a 1-1 draw.

Other previous Ivy League titles for the program came in 1955, 1962, 1971, 1972, 1980, 2002 and 2008.

The Quakers are all but guaranteed a berth in the NCAA Tournament even if they slip up on Saturday. They are currently ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll and are No. 15 in RPI.

How to Watch

Penn at Princeton

Princeton, N.J.

Saturday, November 12, 4 p.m.

Streaming: ESPN+