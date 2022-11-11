Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union announce protected list for Expansion Draft, with one notable omission

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce Protected List For 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

Protected from selection are the following players: Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Julian Carranza, Jack Elliott, Leon Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Jakob Glesnes, Jose Martinez, Olivier Mbaizo, Richard Odada, Mikael Uhre, and Kai Wagner.

After MLS Cup loss, what comes next for Jim Curtin and the Philadelphia Union?

“I think the most important thing is to keep this group together,” Curtin said as the book closed on the 2022 season. “That won’t be easy because, when you have success, people want a little bit more, and they are deserving of a little bit more because we have a great team and great players. I hope that we are able to keep this group together again — maybe sprinkle in a piece or two that can provide some more depth and cover.”

MLS News

2022 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

The 29th club in Major League Soccer, St. Louis CITY SC will select up to five players from the eligible player list.

Best players available to St. Louis CITY SC in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

St. Louis have been preparing for this for a while. In conversations with people at the club, they aimed to do most of their international signings in the summer and fall, before focusing on the domestic market in the winter. The Expansion Draft is the single biggest piece of that domestic puzzle, as the club can make five selections.

LA Galaxy trade defender Derrick Williams to D.C. United

In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2021 – 22), Williams, 29, logged four assists in 51 games played (46 starts) across all competitions. During the 2022 MLS Regular Season, Williams tallied one assist in 26 appearances (24 starts).

Orlando City, Junior Urso Mutually Agree to Part Ways

The 33-year-old midfielder joined Orlando City on Jan. 13, 2020 from Brazilian giants Corinthians and has since made 100 appearances as a Lion in all competitions, starting 89 of those matches. He has scored 12 goals and added 10 assists in MLS play in his three seasons in Orlando, logging a total of 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitive matches.

Nick Cushing named head coach of NYCFC

The former assistant was named interim head coach after Ronny Deila departed for Standard de Liége in June, and went on to lead NYCFC to a record of 11 wins, 5 draws, and 10 losses in all competitions.

Rest of the World News

James Maddison, Conor Gallagher in dramatic England World Cup squad calls

James Maddison has earned a dramatic last-minute call-up to England’s 26-man World Cup squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Callum Wilson, Ben White and Marcus Rashford also included.

German World Cup squad: Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, surprise inclusion; Mario Gotze returns

Germany coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar starting on Nov. 20, with the 17-year-old Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season, included.

Romelu Lukaku in Belgium World Cup squad despite injury fears

Head coach Roberto Martinez said he hopes Lukaku will feature in the group stages, but plans to have him available for the knockouts should Belgium make it that far.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal squad for fifth World Cup

The all-time men’s international goalscorer with 117 goals, Ronaldo, 37, was always expected to be included although he is in the midst of his most difficult campaign.