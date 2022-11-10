Brotherly Game Daily Links: Olivier Mbaizo books ticket to 2022 World Cup

Philadelphia Union News

Cameroon World Cup squad: News and analysis ahead of Qatar 2022

The Union’s own Olivier Mbaizo has made the roster for Cameroon’s 2022 World Cup team, congratulations Olivier!

MLS News

Dynamo trade Fafa Picault to Nashville SC

Houston can receive up to a conditional $150,000 in 2024 GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Picault scored 18 goals and added 8 assists in 61 regular season games for the Dynamo.

Luca Petrasso traded to Orlando City SC

In his lone season with the first-team, Petrasso made 27 appearances in all competitions while getting his hands on one piece of silverware, the 2020 Canadian Championship.

Atlanta United signs Brooks Lennon to contract extension

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed right-sided player Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for the 2026 season. Lennon has started 71 matches and played 80 in total in his three years with the club.

Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster

Since moving from Lyon in February, Shaqiri has made 29 MLS appearances for the Fire, scoring seven goals and setting up another six - though that wasn’t enough to push Chicago back into the Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT 2022 World Cup roster led by Pulisic, McKennie; Pepi, Steffen miss out

The roster is headlined by players who have become familiar names to U.S. fans, including Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

World Cup News

France’s World Cup squad: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe to headline title defence

Defending champions France will take just 10 players from the squad that lifted the title in Russia in 2018, with key midfield stars Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante missing through injury.

‘Devastated’ Reece James out of England’s World Cup squad

The 22-year-old was in a race against time to be fit after sustaining a knee injury against AC Milan last month.

South Korea’s Son Heung-Min fit for World Cup amid eye fracture

Son, 30, sustained the injury in Spurs’ Champions League win at Marseille last week following an aerial clash and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.