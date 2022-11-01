Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake at his best in biggest moment of Eastern Conference Finals

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin and his longest-tenured players celebrate the Union’s first trip to MLS Cup

“What a team,” Curtin said after the Union reached Major League Soccer’s championship game for the first time. “An incredible group of guys that have a belief and a fight that they won’t be denied.”

At biggest moment, Andre Blake delivers Union game-saving stop

“I think the play that changes the game is actually Andre’s save to keep it at 1-0,” manager Jim Curtin said. “That’s what big players do. In these types of games, you need your best players to be your best players, not to oversimply. But I thought Andre’s save kind of catapulted us to our next couple of goals.”

MLS News

Chicago Fire announce end-of-season roster decisions

The Fire announced the end-of-season roster decisions today, and there were a few surprises. Three players who were out of contract were not renewed, namely Jonathan Bornstein, Andre Reynolds, and Boris Sekulić, while Wyatt Omsberg and Kendall Burks were renewed for next season.

FC Dallas signs Sebastian Lletget to new contract

FC Dallas has yet to make their end-of-year roster announcements but one bit of news dropped today that could be part of that news later this week. MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reports that the club has re-signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new contract.

Concacaf News

Austin FC secure final place in 2023 SCCL

Austin FC qualifies as the highest ranked US-based MLS club not already qualified in the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield Standings and due to both 2022 MLS Cup Finalists (LAFC and Philadelphia Union) having already qualified for next year’s edition.

Rest of the World News

France star Paul Pogba ruled out of World Cup after knee surgery

Pogba underwent an operation in September, but his agent said that, after a medical review, the midfielder would not yet return to the Juventus squad or join up with France for the World Cup, which takes place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Belgium sweat Romelu Lukaku fitness ahead of World Cup

Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Internazionale said on Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup.