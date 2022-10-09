Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 4 vs Toronto FC 0, Final

Game Update

90’- Ref whistles for the end of the game. Union win 4-nil as well as clinched the #1 seed. This means the road to the MLS Final runs through Chester and the team will have a first-round bye.

86’- Sullivan comes on for Martinez.

81’- Bernardeschi has been shown a yellow card.

77’- Union has a freekick after a handball is called from a cross from Martinez. The ball is sent into the box and settled but then blocked and sent out of the box. Martinez comes into the top of the 18 and his long shot is high.

75’- Training staff is out to look at TFC’s Goalkeeper.

74’- Bedoya comes on to a round of applause as he replaces McGlynn.

68’- Double switch for Toronto D. Henry replaces L. MacNaughton and H. Mbongue replaces J. Jiménez.

66’- Burke enters the match replacing Uhre.

63’- Make it three and a hat trick for Gazdag who picks up the ball and dribbles into space. That is Gazdag’s 22nd goal of the season.

60’ - Gazdag with force buries it past the goalkeeper, that is his second of the evening and the third goal for the Union.

58’ - Another corner for the Union from the far flag and it falls into the penalty area, Uhre goes to shoot it and it goes off a TFC player, and the ref points to the spot. Toronto crowds the ref and Gazdag stands over the ball. Looks like the ref isn’t even going to look at it as he starts to move the players out of the box.

50’- Played towards the near post and is cleared by TFC.

48’- Play is stopped with a free kick for the Union from about 30 yards out. McGlynn & Martinez stand over the ball, Mcglynn sends it in low and it gets deflected with the U earning a corner kick from the far flag.

46’- Teams are back on the pitch and the game resumes. Union now are attack towards the river end this half.

HALF

45’- Two minutes of stoppage time here in the first half and it starts with an incredible save from Blake and Mbaizo who clears the ball off the line.

42’- Make it 2-nil as Uhre finds the back of the net after getting a pass from Gazdag.

30’- We have our first card of the game and it's been shown to TFC’s Michael Bradley.

23’- Play is stopped as Toronto’s Bernardeschi is down after a hard tackle from Eliott.

14’- Off the counter Carranza almost made it 2-nil, but his shot goes off the post.

11’- Toronto earns a corner from the far flag, and the service is sent into the box and defended by the U. The second chance ball is sent out of play.

4’- Union regains possession down the left side of the pitch and sends the ball into the box. The deflected ball falls to an open Gazdag who is at the top of the box and he easily sends it to the back of the net. Union on the board first 1-nil.

3’- Early set piece from 23 yards out and near the far-end line. McGlynn curls it into the box, but it is easily defended/

1’- Kickoff is underway in Chester. Union are in the dark blues and are defending the River End here in the first half.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Toronto FC

Officials

Referee:Lukasz Szpala

Ast. Referee 1:Jason White

Ast. Referee 2:Kevin Lock

Fourth official:Joshua Encarnación

VAR:Jorge Gonzalez

Ast. VAR:Eric Weisbrod