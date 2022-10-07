Philadelphia Union Development Squad on a roll in UPSL

The Philadelphia Union Development Squad is on a roll more than halfway through their first fall campaign in the UPSL.

Forward Luciano Sanchez found the back of the net six times and the Union outscored opponents 13-2 last weekend with a 7-2 win at home over Real New York on Saturday and a 6-0 win at Union City on Sunday. Marcello Mazzola had a brace Saturday and Noe Uwimana scored a goal in each. Conor Clair, Francis Westfield and Caril Ansaji scored on Sunday.

The wins put them into a tie on points (18) at the top of the UPSL Northeast American division with New Jersey Alliance.

The UDS’s only loss was when they fell 4-1 to Philadelphia Lone Star in their first match. Since then, they’ve won six straight games outscoring opponents 35-4.

Sanchez leads the team in goals with 10. Caril Asanji is second with five. There have been 14 different goal scorers in 7 games.

The UDS visits Queens this weekend with a 1 p.m. match Sunday at Queensboro FC.