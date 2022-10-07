Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of Decision Day

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Decision Day

Philadelphia Union return home this weekend for the last time in the 2022 regular season, with a big matchup on Decision Day against Toronto FC. The Union have put themselves in a great spot and have given themselves the chance to close out this incredible campaign with the Eastern Conference regular season title.

Eastern Conference on the line at Subaru Park Sunday afternoon

The biggest question for Jim Curtin’s side following last weekend’s struggle is the health of team captain Ale Bedoya. The veteran midfielder provides the balance and organization that was missing in Charlotte, and his minor injury has coincided with the team’s first sustained attacking issues since the first third of the season.

MLS News

MLS Decision Day preview: Which matches you should keep track of in the Playoffs race

10 teams have already made it to the post-season ahead of Sunday’s matches, leaving room for two more in each conference.

Sean Nealis signs new Red Bulls contract as Schneider begins to build

The 25-year-old native of Massapequa, Long Island has played every match for the Red Bulls in 2022 save for one missed due to a red card suspension, and has captained the team on multiple occasions when Aaron Long has been absent.

Leagues Cup 2023 dates and structure announced

Major League Soccer and LIGA MX announced today important competition details, including dates, format and hosting process for the first edition of the historic and highly-anticipated 2023 Leagues Cup which will feature every club in the top two leagues in North America.

Rest of the World News

Europa League round-up: United, Arsenal win, Betis shock Roma

Marcus Rashford struck twice as Man United avoided embarrassment in Cyprus, while Arsenal earned a resounding win on UEFA Europa League Matchday 3.

Europa Conference League round-up: West Ham, Villarreal, AZ still perfect

West Ham, Villarreal and AZ Alkmaar made it three wins from three on Matchday 3, while there were big victories for Fiorentina, Molde and Silkeborg.

Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16

Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.