Brotherly Game Daily Links: Could the Apple TV contract lead to another Designated Player spot for MLS clubs?

MLS News

Can money from the Apple TV deal attract big name players to MLS in 2023?

According to a LA Galaxy staff member speaking to Los Angeles based AS USA reporter Rodrigo Serrano, the contract with Apple could even open the door to the possibility of a fourth designated player in each team in the league.

Opportunity missed: Columbus, Orlando create more drama for Decision Day showdown

Now, following their respective make-up game misfires, Columbus are seventh in the East (46 points) and Orlando are eighth in the East (45 points). With sixth-place FC Cincinnati (46 points) simultaneously visiting long-eliminated D.C. United on Sunday, pressure is escalating for the East’s two remaining playoff spots.

John Tolkin signs new Red Bulls contract amid European rumors

The announced terms of the contract have Tolkin in MLS for four years through 2027. Additionally, the team holds an option for an additional year in 2028.

Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns

The announcement comes one day after Timbers and Thorns owner & CEO Merritt Paulson announced he, along with Golub and Wilkinson, were “stepping away” from Thorns-related decision making.

Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber linked to Nottingham Forest ahead of MLS playoffs

Struber, who worked in England with Championship side Barnsley before moving to New York in 2020, said recently in an interview with Austrian outlet Sport1 that one of his ambitions was to work in the Premier League.

Vancouver Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster signs new four-year deal

Schuster has been with the Whitecaps for three years now having previously served as sporting director of German giant FC Schalke 04.

Rest of the World News

Champions League Wednesday round-up: Haaland stars as Man City and Real Madrid stay perfect

Erling Haaland made the most of his 45 minutes of action as Manchester City and Real Madrid made it three wins from three on a night when Dortmund and Chelsea also recorded big victories.

Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

The new partnership was confirmed during a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.