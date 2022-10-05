Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union unveil massive new soccer complex for academy

Philadelphia Union News

The Union will move their academy from Wayne to Chester and build a new soccer complex next to Subaru Park

The complex will include a 70,000-square-foot building that will be home to the Union’s academy and reserve team, a 100,000-square-foot indoor multisports facility, and five new training fields.

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: LAFC reclaim top spot from Philadelphia Union after Week 33

The Union fall to the number two spot after the humbling loss to Charlotte in this week’s MLS Power Rankings.

CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama won’t return for 2023

The 31-year-old has five goals and seven assists in 79 games (77 starts) during his Montréal career, offering a veteran presence as they’ve transitioned from the Thierry Henry era to current manager Wilfried Nancy.

Rest of the World News

Fox unveils full 2022 World Cup broadcast team, including Darke pairing with Donovan

Fox Sports has unveiled its full broadcast team for the 2022 World Cup, which includes a broadcast-booth reunion of Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Champions League scores: Napoli and Bayern win big, VAR drama in Inter Milan-Barça, Liverpool and Brugge win

It was a drama-filled day in Europe with a ton of implications in the group stage.