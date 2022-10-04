Brotherly Game Daily Links: Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of the season

Philadelphia Union News

Toronto FC falls to Inter Miami in final home game of 2022

The Union wrap up the 2022 Regular Season at home against Toronto, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces retirement

Higuain, 34, will play out the rest of the season with Miami, which is currently in the playoff positions in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with two games left to play.

LAFC cement MLS-best status, Philadelphia produce a rare dud & more from Week 33

Only one week – 16 games, with two on Wednesday and the rest on Decision Day next Sunday – remains in this 27th MLS regular season.

MLS Team of the Week: LAFC, Vancouver create Decision Day momentum in Week 33

For most, Week 33 was about creating momentum heading into Decision Day this upcoming Sunday. LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC passed that test with flying colors, allowing for leading roles on the latest Team of the Week.