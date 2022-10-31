 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cheer the boys off as they head to LA

The Union are set to take on LAFC for the MLS Cup

By Sean Sullivan
New York City FC v Philadelphia Union: Eastern Conference Finals - 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Happening Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Union will be hosting a sendoff event as the team leaves for Los Angeles. The boys in blue will be leaving the Power Training Complex around noon. Fans wanting to participate in the sendoff should park in Lot C by noon.

Cheering on the bus as it leaves won’t be the only activity fans can participate in tomorrow, as the newly won Eastern Conference Championship trophy will be available for photos. Speaking of the Eastern Conference Championship, you can get new championship merchandise inside the union shop.

You can RSVP for the event at this link.

