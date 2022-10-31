Cheer the boys off as they head to LA

Happening Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Union will be hosting a sendoff event as the team leaves for Los Angeles. The boys in blue will be leaving the Power Training Complex around noon. Fans wanting to participate in the sendoff should park in Lot C by noon.

Cheering on the bus as it leaves won’t be the only activity fans can participate in tomorrow, as the newly won Eastern Conference Championship trophy will be available for photos. Speaking of the Eastern Conference Championship, you can get new championship merchandise inside the union shop.

You can RSVP for the event at this link.