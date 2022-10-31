 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union score three goals in eleven minutes to make 2022 MLS Cup

Messi to Miami rumors build again, Houston looks to have found their new manager, and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein
Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia rise to the occasion to reach first MLS Cup: “What a team”
Goalkeeper Andre Blake made a vital save on a close-range header from Alexander Callens to maintain the deficit at just one goal, then the tide completely changed. NYCFC had contained Philly’s attack for much of the game, but switched off on a 65th-minute free kick, as Julian Carranza slipped behind and slotted home a one-time finish. Two minutes later, Carranza assisted Daniel Gazdag, and all of a sudden the Union were up 2-1.

MLS News

MLS Cup 2022 is set: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union descend on Los Angeles
The Supporters’ Shield race between LAFC (Western Conference No. 1) and the Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference No. 1) went down to the wire, and now an MLS Cup 2022 battle awaits next Saturday between the league’s top two teams.

Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi
Jorge and Jose Mas — the brothers who co-own Inter Miami alongside David Beckham — are leading the negotiations and numerous meetings have taken place with the star’s father, Jorge.

Dynamo hiring Ben Olsen as new head coach
Olsen won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with D.C. in 2013 and was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2014. The 45-year-old won 113 regular season games in charge of United.

US Soccer News

USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre to be out for three weeks with muscle injury
Both grade 1 and rupture sound very concerning, but it’s apparently not a serious injury though he’ll have to take some time to recover. The midfielder has amassed nine caps and started the recent friendly against Japan. His injury comes as de la Torre has five appearances for Celta all from the bench.

