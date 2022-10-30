Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 0 NYCFC 0, Second Half (MLS Eastern Conference final)

Game Updates

55’- Throw in for Wagner here after a shot from Philly goes out.

53’- Allen Chapman is stopping the game as there was a late challenge by Uhre. Off the restart, Rodriguez goes down as he hears Glesnes coming towards him.

46’- Game gets back underway, as expected Bedoya has come off and McGlynn is now on to finish out the conference final.

Half Time Stats

Philadelphia Union

Shots - 4

Shots on Goal - 2

Possession - 40.2%

Fouls -12

Yellow Cards - 1

NYCFC

Shots - 4

Shots on Goal - 1

Possession - 59.8%

Fouls - 5

Yellow Cards - 0

45+3’- Halftime Whistle is blown and teams are heading to the locker room at 9:19 pm.

45+1’- Carranza gets behind the defense and picks up the ball that was sent over the top, however he gets a weak shot off and it is saved by Johnson.

45’- The fourth official signal we will have at least three minutes before the half.

39'- Martinez is shown a yellow card for a late tackle for taking the ankles out of an NYCFC player.

34'- Play is stopped as it looks like Johnson got clipped by Carranza, who was trying to strike the ball as he wraps it up.

29'- Blake makes his first save of the game, and it is an easy, comfortable one for him.

20'- Another corner here for the Union, and they are allowed to line up offsides this one. Wagner is set. His service is driven to the center of the penalty area, and it gets cleared by NYCFC.

16'- Set piece for the Union from near the corner flag. Wagner sends it to the middle of the net, and Gazdag puts it into the back of the net. But wait a minute, the assistant ref has the flag up for offsides. Still 0-0.

13'- Wagner gets a long shot, and NYCFC's Sean Johnson gets down for the save.

12'- The first corner of the night for the Union is from the near flag. Wagner sets up, and the service is driven to the far flag, but NYCFC can get a head on it and clears it out.

8'- Martinez is called for a foul in the top of NYCFC's side of the field.

6'- NYCFC's Moralez earns the game's first foul, giving the Union a free kick from about 35 yards out. The service is sent over the top but eventually is called for offsides because of NYCFC's high defensive line.

1'- The conference final is underway in Chester. The Philadelphia Union are in the night navy, dark blues, and are attacking towards the River end.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

New York City FC

Your Boys in Blue for the Eastern Conference Final @hays_us pic.twitter.com/FSyqZRH0lY — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) October 30, 2022

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 8:25 p.m.; Sunday, October 30th, 2022

TV: FS1,FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2:Cameron Blanchard

4th Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple