MLS Cup final will be played in Los Angeles

The MLS Cup final will not be coming to Chester, Pa. regardless of the result tonight in the Eastern Conference final between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC.

LAFC won the Western Conference final 3-0 over Austin FC and will host the final.

LAFC earned home field advantage through to the final when they won the Supporters’ Shield despite tying the Philadelphia Union on points. The Union had a goal differential 18 points better than LAFC (46-28) but wins are used as the first tiebreaker. LAFC had 21 wins to the Union’s 19.

The final will be played at 4 p.m. eastern time on Saturday, November 5 and will be broadcast live on FOX and Unimas.