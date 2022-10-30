Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union look for revenge against NYCFC in rematch of 2021 Conference Final

Philadelphia Union News

Preview | Union get another shot at NYC in Eastern Conference Final

Eleven players missing for Philly, and NYCFC still had to come from behind in the second half to knock off the Curtin’s men. The nature of the Union’s Eastern Conference Final loss made it difficult, from the outside, to determine what should change going into 2022. When the eventual MLS Cup champion struggles to knock you off, you know you’ve got a lot of the pieces it takes for another deep postseason run.

NYCFC likely shorthanded for Eastern Conference Final at Philadelphia

The Cityzens enter Subaru Park with injury concerns lingering around forward Talles Magno, midfielders Maxi Moralez and Alfredo Morales, and defenders Maxime Chanot and Tayvon Gray.

The Union and NYCFC are different from last year’s playoffs but the memories aren’t gone

“It’ll make it sweeter if we’re able to go on a little bit further and reach our first MLS Cup,” Union manager Jim Curtin said.

Daniel Gazdag signing goes “above and beyond” Philadelphia Union’s dreams

This season, Gazdag started hot and never slowed down, to the tune of 22 goals and 10 assists in nearly 3,000 minutes as he was ever-present for the league’s most productive attack.

MLS News

Samuel Piette Signs New Deal with CF Montréal

Piette’s new three-year deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option year in 2026. The 27-year-old joined CFMTL in 2017 after playing in Spain and Germany. He has since notched two goals and 10 assists in 143 matches (127 starts), often deployed in a deep-lying role and helping bring home two Canadian Championships (2019, 2021).

New York Red Bulls announce end of the year roster decisions

Overall, the Red Bulls have exercised options on nine players and declined the options on three, with one player out of contract. An additional 15 players are already under contract for next season.

Aaron Long update will come after World Cup

The club’s captain is poised to enter MLS free agency ahead of the 2023 campaign, having played in 139 regular-season matches for RBNY, a long-term centerpiece of tying Seattle Sounders FC’s league record for consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berths (13).

Alan Sonora set to become free agent with MLS on the radar

The 24-year-old is on two MLS clubs’ radars, with CF Montreal reportedly already making Sonora a formal offer, according to the report. The New Jersey-born midfielder has spent his entire professional career in Argentina, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 87 combined appearances for Independiente

Concacaf News

SoFi Stadium awarded 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Final

Additionally, Concacaf has also confirmed important details regarding next summer’s tournament, including the 2023 Gold Cup format, match dates, the nations which have already secured a berth and that the official draw will take place on April 14, 2023.