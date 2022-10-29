How to watch: MLS Eastern final sees the U take on NYCFC

For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Union are in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference Final, and so is New York City FC. The two teams will look to duel one more time, but hopefully, it will be a better outcome for the Union. The kickoff for the final is 8:25 PM on FS1.

Last year’s final saw the Union lose to NYCFC. However, they had 11 players unavailable due to the league’s health and safety protocol. Jim Curtin’s team for that final still made it a challenging game for NYCFC to win. After that game, the Cityzens would win the MLS Cup.

This year it is a different story. With the Union’s newfound success in attacking, thanks to some acquisitions during the offseason, the U has converted more shots than previously. Now that is not the key to the boys in blue success, as the defense has been historic this season.

With a busy sports schedule in the city of Philadelphia and plenty of individual awards for the Union, the team hopes to finally get to play for the ultimate team award, the MLS CUP.

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 8:25 p.m.; Sunday, October 30th, 2022

TV: FS1,FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2:Cameron Blanchard

4th Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple