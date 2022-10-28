Brotherly Game Daily Links: Ale Bedoya returns to full practice

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Under The Lights

2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, Jim Curtin talked yesterday about the upcoming matchup and how much fun it is to be a part of the dominant Philly sports wave that has taken over the city these past few weeks.

Alejandro Bedoya trains fully for Boys in Blue

Philadelphia Union team captain Alejandro Bedoya was a full participate in Thursday’s training session Head Coach Jim Curtin announced during his press conference.

Why Julián Carranza’s role in Union-NYCFC could be both big and underrated

Carranza can score and assist, but he also showed in the Union’s playoff win over Cincinnati that he does some little things that ultimately contribute well, too.

MLS News

Josef Martinez won’t return to Atlanta United in 2023, per report

Martinez’s impact to Atlanta United, and MLS, requires no explanation at this point. That said, his performance has taken a downturn since an ACL tear on the first day of the 2020 season. He did score 12 times in 24 matches in 2021, adding 9 goals and 4 assists in 2022 while missing a number of weeks after having his knee scoped.

As Apple TV deal awaits, MLS is in a race against time to build a broadcast operation

It’s now been more than four months since MLS and Apple agreed to a groundbreaking new media rights deal that will see the tech giant broadcast every single one of the league’s matches for the next 10 seasons. However, little is publicly known about what games will actually look like once they begin airing on the Apple TV streaming service next February.

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín named 2022 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

After rejoining the regular starting XI down the stretch, Higuaín went on a vintage goal-scoring tear, eventually totaling 16 goals and three assists in 1,750 minutes. His 0.82 goals per 90 minutes average was the best in MLS among players to log at least 1,500 minutes.

RSL declines options on Wood, Besler, others

The full list of declined players includes Nick Besler, Chris Garcia, Bret Halsey, Johan Kappelhof, Tate Schmitt and Bobby Wood.

Sporting Kansas City signs Serbian midfielder Nemanja Radoja to a three year contract

Radoja has most of his experience in La Liga, last playing for Levante UD from 2019 through 2022, Prior to that he was with Celta de Vigo from 2014-2019 although he did not appear in the 2018-19 season.

Rest of the World News

Europa League round-up: PSV and Man United among four qualifiers

Wins took PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United into the UEFA Europa League knockout stage, with Ferencváros and Union Saint-Gilloise also progressing on Matchday 5.

Europa Conference League round-up: Fiorentina, Sivasspor, AZ, Dnipro-1 through

Fiorentina, Sivasspor, AZ and Dnipro-1 all made sure of a top-two finish in their respective groups on Matchday 5.