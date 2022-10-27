Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS considering another shakeup to their playoffs

Philadelphia Union News

Marcos Zambrano-Delgado called in for U.S. U-20 National Team Camp

Philadelphia Union Academy forward Marcos Zambrano-Delgado has been called up to the final training camp for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team by Head Coach Mikey Varas for its upcoming training camp in Frisco, Texas from Oct. 25-Nov. 6.

Four members from Union Academy called in for U.S. U15 National Team Camp

Representing the Boys in Blue at the National Development Center in Kansas City, Kansas will be Andrei Chirila, Kellan LeBlanc, Anisse Saidi and Cavan Sullivan.

MLS News

MLS considering expansion of playoffs

Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Portland Timbers in advanced talks for club-record signing

Evander, 24, has 50 goals and 38 assists in 165 appearances with the club since joining in 2019 from Vasco da Gama, including one goal and four assists in four Europa League games this season. He is a former Brazil youth international and would be a Designated Player signing. A No. 10, Evander would be the new face of Portland’s attack.

Giovanni Savarese signs multi-year contract extension with Portland Timbers

The extension runs through 2025, with a club option for 2026. He has amassed a 82-58-45 record in all competitions during his time with the club, and the 68 regular season wins he has amassed since his arrival at the club in 2018 is tied for the third-most among MLS coaches during that span.

Christian Lattanzio sheds interim tag, signs deal with Charlotte FC as head coach

The team notched eight wins, 10 losses and two ties under Lattanzio. In October, Charlotte FC president Joe LaBue confirmed that the club was in negotiations to bring Lattanzio back and told reporters that news of Lattanzio’s future would come “soon.”

The Crew announces 2022 postseason roster decisions

Columbus exercised the options of goalkeepers Evan Bush and Brady Scott, center back and captain Jonathan Mensah, right back Steven Moreira, central midfielders Artur, Darlington Nagbe and Isaiah Parente and winger Luis Diaz.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool dominate Ajax to advance as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona crash out

Matchday 5 has also seen Inter Milan qualify for the last 16 after defeating Viktoria Plzen 4-0. That also means that Barcelona will be in Europa League. In the aftermath of being sent to Europa League, Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich as the German side won Group C.