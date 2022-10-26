Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jim Curtin wins second MLS Coach of the Year award

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year

Curtin is the fifth MLS coach to repeat as Coach of the Year. He won it for the first time after leading the Union to the Supporters’ Shield in 2020.

Injured Union captain Alejandro Bedoya says he’s ‘doing better’, aims to return Sunday

Bedoya has played just 16 minutes in the Union’s last four games, and they all came in the regular-season finale on Oct. 9.

MLS News

Ben Olsen and Hugo Perez interviewed for Dynamo head coaching job

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert confirmed that Olsen has been in Houston to be interviewed and also added that current El Salvador National Team manager Hugo Perez has also been interviewed. Perez, like Olsen, was a United States international, earning 73 caps for the USMNT.

Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year Award

Almada recorded a team-high 18 goal contributions in an outstanding debut season in MLS. He started 25 of his 29 MLS appearances and recorded four games with at least a goal and an assist, tied for the most in a single season in club history.

Sounders announce post-season roster decisions

The Sounders declined the options on Will Bruin and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, while Jimmy Medranda is out of contract. They picked up the options on Josh Atencio, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Danny Leyva, Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen, Dylan Teves and Andrew Thomas, while the 16 other players were already under contract.

Racing Club interested in Gustavo Bou

After a rocky 2022 campaign that saw Bou out with injury and only notch one goal and one assist in his final eight appearances, finding an exit for Bou may be on the table for the Revolution.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to hold World Cup fitness camp

Nine MLS players in contention for the World Cup roster whose seasons have ended have been called into a camp that will be based in Frisco, Texas from October 25th through November 5th. The camp is designed to keep them in shape ahead of the naming of the final World Cup roster on November 9th.

Rest of the World News

RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of season; Juventus bounced from group stage

Meanwhile, Chelsea are through to the round of 16 and AC Milan are in great shape.