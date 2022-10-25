Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin narrowly beat out CF Montreal’s Wilfried Nancy to win the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for the second time in his career.

Curtin beat Nancy by just 0.10% of the overall vote with an average of 23.57 percent in the voting.

Nancy received nearly 44 percent of the media vote but the players vote and GM vote gave Curtin the edge in the overall average.

Curtin is the fifth MLS coach to repeat as Coach of the Year. He won it for the first time after leading the Union to the Supporters’ Shield in 2020.

Bruce Arena (4), Sigi Schmid (2), Bob Bradley (2) and Frank Yallop (2) are the other coaches who have previously received the honor more than once.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo finished third with 14.57% of the overall vote after leading LAFC to the Supporters’ Shield.

The Union finished even on points with LAFC and set a new record for fewest goals conceded in a 34-game season with just 26 goals given up.