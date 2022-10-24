Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union to face NYCFC in rematch of 2021 Conference Finals match

Philadelphia Union News

NYCFC grind out tense win in Montréal, advance to Eastern Conference Final

New York City score early then add two more in upset of No 2 seed CF Montréal, will face Philadelphia Union in a rematch of last year’s conference final.

JP Dellacamera to be Honored with the Clay Berling Media Career of Excellence Award

The award was established in 2020 to provide an opportunity for the association to recognize a media professional for a distinguished career covering the events and issues of soccer in the United States. It is named for Clay Berling, the founder and publisher of Soccer America. Berling is the only person from media to have been named a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches prestigious Honor Award in 1996.

MLS News

Austin FC defeats FC Dallas in playoffs: Five observations from Western semifinal win

Playing arguably its best 45 minutes of the season in the first half — which was also appropriate timing — El Tree used goals from Moussa Djitté and Sebastián Driussi to top its Copa Tejas rival 2-1 in a Western semifinal Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

Déjà vu! NYCFC book mouth-watering rematch with Philadelphia Union

“Ultimately, we’re going to plan for a football game,” Cushing said. “I understand that [the media] is going to write the narrative of last year’s Eastern Conference Final. I expect Philadelphia, especially the [11] guys that didn’t get the chance to play, to be incredibly motivated to make the result the other way. For us, we just have to play a football game.”

US Soccer News

USWNT drawn into Group E for 2023 Women’s World Cup

The USWNT, as the #1 ranked team in the world and a seeded team in Pot 1, was drawn into Group E, where they will be joined by Vietnam, the Netherlands, and the winner of the Group A Playoff. The USWNT will head to New Zealand for the group stage of the tournament.