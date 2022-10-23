Philadelphia Union to host NYCFC in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals

Get ready for a rematch of last year’s conference finals, but this time the Philadelphia Union looks to be at full strength.

Sunday saw NYCFC defeat the two-seeded CF Montreal to advance to the finals and play the Union at home, where the Union has not lost a game this season.

Kickoff is slated for 8:25 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on FS1. The earlier game will pit Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC against Austin FC at 3 p.m. on ABC.

During the season, the U went 2-0 against the club that plays its home games on a baseball field. Wins include a 2-nil victory inside Yankee Stadium and a 2-1 victory at home in Subaru Park. As I alluded to before, this is a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final, which saw NYCFC beat the Union 2-1. However, the boys in blue were missing 11 players due to Covid-19 protocols.