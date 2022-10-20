Andre Blake backs up third Goalkeeper of the Year honor with dazzling clean sheet against FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati’s front three combined for nearly 50 goals this season so their visit to Subaru Park was always going to be a cause for concern for the Philadelphia Union.

Even against the league’s top defense this season — and one of the best in league history — the Cincinnati attack led by the trio of Brenner, Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta was able to create opportunities to score on Thursday night.

Cincinnati registered 15 shots — five of those on goal — but what they weren’t able to do was put one past three-time Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake.

Blake was his usual sensational self on the night, making three highlight reel saves and a good recovery save on one of the few missteps he made on the night when he came too far off his line on a corner.

Blake’s five saves is a playoff career high and the clean sheet just his second in eight playoff games.

The 31-year-old Jamaica international became the first goalkeeper in MLS history to win Goalkeeper of the Year three times in his career and Thursday night perfectly showcased why he’s one of the league’s all-time greats.