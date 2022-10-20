Union Academy grad named college player of the week

Philadelphia Union Academy grad and Reading United standout Ryan Becher received College Player of the Week honors by the United Soccer Coaches for his play in UMBC wins over Delaware and Bryant last week.

Becher was recognized as the top player in Division 1 this week after scoring three goals and dishing out a pair of assists in leading UMBC to wins over Delaware and Bryant last week.

He leads the Retrievers this season with 10 goals and 8 assists. With his first goal against Delaware he became the first in the program to reach the 20-goal mark for his career since Pete Caringi III in 2013.

Becher, a Hummelstown, Pa. native, graduated from YSC Academy in 2019 after spending his senior season in high school with the Union.