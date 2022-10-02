LAFC wins Supporters’ Shield; Philadelphia Union still have top seed to play for

There will be no Supporters’ Shield for the Philadelphia Union in 2022 but they still have plenty to play for when they host Toronto FC for the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park.

A win will clinch an Eastern Conference regular season title and a first round bye in the playoffs while also securing an unbeaten season at Subaru Park. The Union last lost a regular season game a Subaru Park on September 3, 2021.

The Union are two points ahead of CF Montreal in the standings.

Montreal holds an advantage in the first tiebreaker (wins) with 19 to the Union’s 18. Montreal will play at Inter Miami on Sunday.

The second place finisher hosts the 7th seed in the first round on October 15, 16 or 17. The first place winner hosts the winner of the No. 4 vs No. 5 game on October 20 or 23.

Only one team has won both the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup in the same season in the past decade. Toronto FC won the double in 2017.