Andre Blake first three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner

Major League Soccer has had plenty of big name goalkeepers over the years, but none had won the Goalkeeper of the Year three times until Philadelphia Union star Andre Blake came along.

Blake was named Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year after posting 15 clean sheets and backstopping the stingiest defense in a 34-game season in league history. He received 64.17% of the vote from MLS club technical staff, media and active MLS players.

The 31-year-old Jamaica international previously won the award after the team’s Supporters’ Shield run in 2020 and after his first full season as the No. 1 keeper in 2016.

The former No. 1 draft pick out of the University of Connecticut was also named an All-Star this season for the fourth time and received the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award, which is presented to a Philadelphia athlete, team or organization.

New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic finished a distant second in the voting (4.97%) followed by Inter Miami keeper Drake Callender (3.95%).

Previous two-time winners of the goalkeeper of the year award include Joe Cannon (2002, 2004) Pat Onstad (2003, 2005), Zach Thornton (1998, 2009) and Donovan Ricketts (2010, 2013).