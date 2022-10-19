Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jim Curtin speaks ahead of Union’s first playoff game

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | So It Begins

Philadelphia Union start their 2022 postseason run on Thursday night when they host FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Subaru Park. With plenty of rest from their eleven day break, the Boys in Blue look to keep their season alive and their undefeated streak at home going as they make a push towards the MLS Cup.

MLS News

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution

Petrovic has seven clean sheets through 20 games, plus leads the league with four penalty-kick stops from 12 attempts. Petrović’s 75.47 save percentage ranks second among all MLS goalkeepers (minimum 30 saves).

FC Dallas Forward Jesús Ferreira Named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

Major League Soccer announced FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira as the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year after scoring 18 goals, tying a club record for a single season. Ferreira is the second consecutive Dallas player to win the award after Ricardo Pepi earned the honor in 2021.

Whitecaps FC announce roster updates

Vancouver exercised the 2023 contract options on Sebastian Berhalter, Isaac Boehmer, Julian Gressel and Ryan Raposo.

Rest of the World News

France, Chelsea star N’Golo Kante to miss World Cup, out for four months with hamstring injury

The midfielder, who played a pivotal role in Les Bleus’ winning campaign in 2018, suffered a setback in the final stages of his recovery last week and has now been ruled out for four months after the surgery.