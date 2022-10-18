Brotherly Game Daily Links: Karim Benzema wins 2022 Ballon d’Or

MLS News

FC Dallas advances to Western Conference semifinal with penalty kick win over Minnesota United

The two sides struggled to find quality chances in the first half, putting just six shots on goal between them. But goals from Emanuel Reynoso and Facundo Quignon just ten minutes apart help set the stage for a back-and-forth affair that went into extra time.

NYCFC ends playoff dream for Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain

Gabriel Pereira and Maxi Moralez scored goals six minutes apart in the second half to lift defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC to a 3-0 victory over visiting Inter Miami CF in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night.

Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its updated Salary Guide Monday morning, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of Sept. 2, 2022 – including big-name summer transfer arrivals.

Charlotte FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions

The Club exercised the options of four players: McKinze Gaines, Derrick Jones, George Marks, and Daniel Ríos. Two players have had their options declined: Harrison Afful and Christian Fuchs. The Club remains in discussions regarding the futures of both players.

Timbers announce offseason roster decisions

Defender Zac McGraw and rookies Justin Rasmussen and Diego Gutierrez had contract options picked up for 2023 and will be returning to the club. Forward Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive, and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg had their options declined, and they will be departing the club.

Rest of the World News

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema wins men’s Ballon d’Or; Gavi best under-21 player

Benzema, 34, scored a career-best 27 times in LaLiga and was top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, including hat tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.