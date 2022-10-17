Brotherly Game Daily Links: First Round of 2022 MLS Playoffs wraps up in New York and Dallas

MLS News

10-man RSL drops to Austin FC in penalties

Sebastian Driussi scored two goals and Brad Stuver stopped two shots in the decisive penalty shootout as host Austin FC defeated short-handed Real Salt Lake 3-1 on spot kicks following a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in their first-round Western Conference playoff game.

CF Montreal outlasts Orlando City to advance to East semifinals

Ismael Kone scored his first career MLS Cup Playoff goal midway through the second half to help lift CF Montreal to a 2-0 Eastern Conference first-round victory over visiting Orlando City SC on Sunday night.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Preview

Both teams made their way into the playoffs, with Minnesota punching their ticket on Decision Sunday last week. Dallas had locked up a playoff spot a couple of weeks before that but had to wait until last Sunday to secure a home playoff game.

What you need to know as Inter Miami opens MLS playoffs Monday on the road vs. NYCFC

Both teams have been in good form of late. New York won its past four games. Miami won four in a row to clinch the playoff spot and then dropped the season finale against second-place Montreal.

Toronto FC announces year-end roster moves

As confirmed by the club, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg, Doneil Henry, Noble Okello, and Ifunanyachi Achara will not be returning to TFC for the 2023 season.

Rest of the World News

Real Madrid ease past Barcelona in Clasico win to go top of LaLiga

Real Madrid overcame rivals Barcelona with a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu to go three points clear at the top of LaLiga on Sunday.

Liverpool end Man City unbeaten streak as Salah beats Haaland in the battle of forwards

Salah’s goal ensured a crucial win for Klopp’s team, who remain 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal. The result also ends City’s unbeaten start to the season, denying Pep Guardiola’s team the chance of emulating Arsenal’s 2004 Invincibles by going through a season without defeat.