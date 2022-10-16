Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union to host Cincinnati on Thursday in MLS Playoff action

Philadelphia Union News

Union to host FC Cincinnati in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals

FC Cincinnati finished the regular season 12-9-13 this season to grab the No. 5 seed in the East. The Union and Cincinnati sides battled twice in the 2022 regular season with the first matchup seeing a 1-1 result at Subaru Park in June. In August the Ohio side picked up their first-ever win against the Union via a 3-1 result. Cincinnati is coached by former Union assistant coach Pat Noonan.

MLS News

FC Cincinnati beat the New York Red Bulls and advance in the playoffs

FC Cincinnati is headed to the Eastern Conference semi-finals after a thrilling 2-1 win against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Despite going behind in the 48th minute courtesy of a Lewis Morgan golazo, the Orange and Blue rallied courtesy of a penalty scored by Lucho Acosta in the 74th minute and Brandon Vazquez’s winner in the 86th minute.

LA Galaxy advance, will face LAFC in MLS Playoffs on Thursday

The Galaxy control the all-time competitive series against LAFC, with a 7W-4L-5D mark in five years to date. However, at The Banc it’s not quite as rosy, with the Galaxy posting a 1W-3L-3D mark at the other side’s home field. Still, LA lead the season series this year, 2W-1L-0D so far, and we know they get in LAFC’s heads pretty easily.

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake match preview

Last time RSL and Austin faced off, one set of Austin substitutions brought down the whole RSL wall, with Austin FC coach Josh Wolff very much the victor on the occasion. Adjustments have not been RSL’s forte over the course of the season, and now, it must be put to the test.

CF Montréal vs Orlando City: Preview

Montréal are coming off a season where they played well and deserved to be in this spot. The real test now is to show it was no fluke and that starts Sunday vs Orlando.