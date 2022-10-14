Brotherly Game Daily Links: Five members of Union named as award finalists

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union boast five finalists for 2022 MLS Year-End Awards

Headlining the group is goalkeeper Andre Blake who has been named a finalist for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and Goalkeeper of the Year. Defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner have both been named a finalists for Defender of the Year.

Pressing Points | Playoff Prep

Playoff soccer returns to Subaru Park next Thursday, as Philadelphia Union awaits the winner of the first round playoff matchup between FC CIncinnati and the New York Red Bulls.

MLS News

MLS announces 2022 year-end awards finalists

MLS awards season is here. Finalists for the 2022 MLS year-end awards, which honor top performers on and off the field during the regular season, were announced by Major League Soccer Thursday afternoon. The finalists are spread across 14 clubs.

Revolution announce 2022 end-of-year roster decisions

Jon Bell, Earl Edwards Jr., Jacob Jackson, Henry Kessler, Maciel, Justin Rennicks, Ben Reveno, Damian Rivera, and Ryan Spaulding will return to the Revolution in 2023 as the club picked up their options. However, Emmanuel Boateng, Clément Diop, Wilfrid Kaptoum, and Edward Kizza had their options declined by the club.

2022 MLS Season Viewership on ABC and ESPN Networks Up 16 Percent

The 2022 regular season audience is the best season of MLS on ABC and ESPN networks since 2007, which averaged 357,000 viewers.

Concacaf News

Concacaf announces details for 2023 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League

The 2023 SCCL matchups will commence with the round of 16 in March, followed by the quarterfinals and first leg semifinals in April, and the return leg semifinals and first leg final in May. The all-decisive return leg final, where the region’s new champion will be crowned, will take place Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Rest of the World News

Arsenal and United win, five sides through

Fenerbahçe, Freiburg, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Rennes confirmed their places in the next phase while the English giants secured narrow wins.

Villarreal, West Ham among quartet to progress

Villarreal and West Ham maintained their perfect records and were among four teams to book a top-two spot, along with İstanbul Başakşehir and Djurgården.