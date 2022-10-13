Brotherly Game Daily Links: Why Andre Blake is the most important player in Union history

Philadelphia Union News

Why Andre Blake is the most important player in Union history

The Jamaican goalkeeper has been utterly immovable since he first took the field here seven years ago. He helped to transform the Union’s culture.

MLS News

NYCFC move playoff game from Red Bull Arena to Citi Field

The last-minute change represents a stunning turn of events for NYCFC. Citi Field became available as of Sunday night, when the New York Mets failed to advance out of a Wild Card matchup they were favored to win.

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

LAFC, winners of a second Supporters’ Shield title in four years, will own hosting priority as long as they remain in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. Real Salt Lake, No. 14 overall, is the only club that can’t host MLS Cup, provided they’re still in the running.

Average MLS crowds almost mirror those from 2019; big gains in select markets

The Crew, Fire and Revolution all posted attendance gains of more than 25% compared to the last non-Covid season, as MLS overall averaged 21,033 fans per game, according to SportsDataIO data analyzed by SBJ Atlas. That total number is down roughly 300 fans per game from 2019, for a drop of less than 1%.

Rest of the World News

Barcelona and Inter Milan play to thrilling draw, Liverpool score 7, Tottenham win

Barcelona and Inter Milan put on a show as Barcelona needed a point to stay alive in Champions League play and they got the bare minimum defending the Spotify Camp Nou with a 3-3 draw that Robert Lewandowski salvaged with a late brace.

Kylian Mbappe seeks PSG exit in January amid broken relationship with club

The news comes just five months after Mbappe, 23, signed a new contract with PSG, with sources saying he feels at odds with the club’s direction on and off the pitch. He is open to any destination, but signing for Real Madrid would be his preference, sources added.