Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Playoff teams ranked by tiers

MLS News

MLS Cup Playoffs tiers: Favorites, underdogs & dark horses

Following Decision Day we take a look at where everybody stands heading into the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Power Rankings: Where did your team end the 2022 regular season?

The Union finish the year ranked second in the MLS Power Rankings.

Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns

The statement makes no mention of a sale of either club. So as of now, Paulson will maintain his ownership stake in PTFC. The change is that he now will no longer be involved in operational decisions for either club.

MLS MVP favorites: Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, Austin’s Sebastian Driussi and the ties that bind them

Unlike Major League Soccer’s more heralded stars in its bigger markets, like Carlos Vela at LAFC, Josef Martinez at Atlanta United or Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain, both Mukhtar and Driussi have found great success in a pair of new franchises located in medium-size markets.

U.S. Soccer News

USWNT stunned by reserve Spain side amid protests

It was the first time the USWNT had allowing multiple goals in consecutive games since Feb. 27 and March 2 of 2019, in matches against Japan and England, respectively, following a 2-1 loss to the Lionessess for Vlatko Andonovski’s side on Friday.

Rest of the World News

Chelsea top Milan; PSG, Real Madrid, Man City all held to draws on Matchday 4

Despite the draws both City and Real Madrid have clinched knockout round spots.