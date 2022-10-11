Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union learn time and date of first 2022 playoff game

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union to host Eastern Conference Semifinal on October 20th

The Union will play host to the winner of the First Round contest between the No. 4 seeded New York Red Bulls and No. 5 FC Cincinnati that will take place at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, October 15th at 12 p.m. ET.

Gazdag, Elliott named to MLS Team of the Week

Both players were dominant on their side of the field with Gazdag becoming the third player in club history to record multiple hat tricks in the same season.

Achievement Unlocked | Union set MLS defensive record

Goals were extremely hard to come by against the Boys in Blue with opposing offenses finding their way through just 26 times in 2022. Overall the Union had a club record 15 shutouts during the regular season to top the previous club record of 12 that had been accomplished each of the past two seasons.

Achievement Unlocked | Union set new scoring record

The Boys in Blue racked up 72 DOOPs in 2022, thrashing the previous mark of 58 set in 2019. Daniel Gazdag led the way with a club record 22 goals while Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre added double digit goals to mark the first time in club history that the Union had three goalscorers with 10+ goals.

Achievement Unlocked | Gazdag sets new single season mark

The Hungarian midfielder who already set the single-season scoring record this season rounded out his regular season stat sheet at 22 goals in 2022.

MLS News

The Crew parts ways with head coach Caleb Porter

Porter departs Columbus with a 45-43-37 record over the last four years. He was able to bring a championship to the Crew, something many coaches in the club’s history have failed to do, and helped attract some of the best talent to ever play for the team, but ultimately was not able to win at a consistent enough basis with the Black & Gold.

MLS Team of the Week: Who were the clear standouts on Decision Day?

Facing some variation of win-and-you’re-in scenarios during Week 34, FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United FC, Orlando City SC and Real Salt Lake all produced monster performances on Decision Day to enter the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on a high note.

MLS end-of-season report cards: How all 28 clubs fared in 2022

The curtain has come down on the 2022 MLS regular season, with 14 teams now preparing to contest the MLS Cup playoffs and another 14 waiting to watch them from home.