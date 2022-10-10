Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Playoffs set as Union grab the top seed in the East

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Clinches First in Eastern Conference With 4-0 Win Over Toronto

A hat trick from Daniel Gazdag propelled the Union to a comfortable win, while the team clinched the first seed in the Eastern Conference for the second time in three years.

Philadelphia Union eye MLS Cup next: “The real season starts now”

“The real season starts now,” the longtime manager pointed out. “We’re smart enough to know that history won’t remember us unless we take a big step forward in the playoffs and get to our first MLS Cup, and hopefully win it. ... If you don’t do it in the big moment, you get forgotten.”

MLS News

2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Round One matchups

The Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference) and LAFC (Western Conference) have byes into the Conference Semifinals as the respective No. 1 seeds, but the remaining 12 teams will soon enter single-elimination territory.

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.

Chicago Fire open DP spot with new deal for midfielder Gastón Giménez

The 30-year-old’s new deal kicks off in January, extending his time at the club through the 2025 season.