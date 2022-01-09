How to Watch: Union duo kicks off group play in Africa Cup of Nations

Sunday not only brings opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, but it also has the first 2022 matches for two Philadelphia Union players. Olivier Mbaizo will be lacing the cleats for Cameroon while Jamiro Monteiro will dress for Cape Verde.

2021 saw Mbaizo emerge as a starter for the Union after the team’s longtime right back Ray Gaddis announced he was retiring for the season. However, the 24-year-old was actually first called up for Cameron back in 2020, and has made 8 appearances for the senior team. The right back has also played a crucial part in the Indomitable Lions quest in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The Union’s second player to be representing his country, Monteiro has been a star since signing for the Union back in 2019. The 28-year-old designated player has been an important part of the Union’s success so it is no wonder that he has been part of Cape Verde’s lineup since 2016. He has represented the Blue Sharks 16 times and got his first international goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Both Cameron and Cape Verde are in Group A. They play each other next Monday.

How to Watch

Cameron v Burkina Faso

When: Sunday, January 9, 11 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

Streaming: beIN Sports Connect



Ethiopia v Cape Verde

When: Sunday, January 9, 2 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

Streaming: beIN Sports Connect