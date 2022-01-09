Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jamiro Monteiro and Cape Verde Islands kick off Africa Cup

Philadelphia Union News

Soccer on TV: The Union’s Olivier Mbaizo and Jamiro Monteiro debut in the Africa Cup of Nations

Mbaizo and Monteiro are set to become the second and third active Union players to take part in Africa’s biggest tournament for national teams.

MLS News

Toronto FC have signed Lorenzo Insigne to a pre-contract

In 11 seasons with Napoli, he made a combined 416 appearances, scoring 114 goals with 95 assists across all competitions (Serie A, Coppa Italia, Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League), winning three titles including: Super Cup (2014/2015) and Coppa Italia (2013/2014 and 2019/2020).

Orlando City Signs Uruguayan Midfielder César Araújo

The midfielder developed in the Wanderers’ youth academy system and joined the first team in July of 2019. He didn’t score but recorded six assists in 63 appearances across all competitions, including appearances in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

LA Galaxy sign versatile veteran Raheem Edwards

The LA Galaxy continue to build their depth for the 2022 season, announcing on Friday the signing of Raheem Edwards as a Free Agent. His deal is through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025, and he has a Green Card and is therefore a domestic player.

Houston Dynamo signing Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira

Ferreira, who turns 23 or 24 next month depending on which websites you read, is a right-footed center forward. He has scored 27 goals in 54 games for Libertad since joining the club in 2020.

TFC’s Laryea to join English Championship club Nottingham Forest

The Toronto native made more than 80 appearances for TFC over three seasons, including featuring in the 2019 MLS Cup.