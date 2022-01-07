Philadelphia Union U-15 midfielder Kellan LeBlanc called up to U.S. Under-15 training camp

Philadelphia Union U15 midfielder Kellan LeBlanc is one of three 2008-born players called into a U.S. Youth National Team Under-15 camp in Chula Vista, Calif.

The camp is the first for the age group since March 2020.

Dan DeGeer, head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes U17s, is serving as the U-15 head coach for the training camp, which runs through Jan. 14.

A total of 36 players were called into the camp from 22 teams, including 18 MLS academies. Three players each come from Inter Miami CF, LAFC and Real Salt Lake.

Midfielder Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC) and forward Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC) were the other 2008 players called in. The other 33 players in the camp were born in 2007.

LeBlanc, the son of Philadelphia Union II head coach Marlon LeBlanc, has been playing up an age group this season with the U-15 team. He joined the academy full-time in 2019 when he relocated to the area with his family from West Virginia. He previously spent time in the Columbus Crew’s academy.

LeBlanc is a technical creative attacking midfielder who has shown a keen ability not only to create goals himself but also for his teammates over the past two seasons in the Union Academy.

U-15 USYNT Roster - January Training Camp

GOALKEEPERS (4): Dylan Auffret (LAFC), Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC), Angel Jaimes (Houston Dynamo), Jonathan Martinez (FC Dallas)

DEFENDERS (12): Tyler Austin (Inter Miami CF), Drew Baiera (New York City FC), Noah Betancourt (Rise Soccer Club), Carlos Castrejon (Real Salt Lake), Scott Chavira (Santa Cruz Breakers), Alvin Gonzalez-Flores (Total Futbol Academy), Gustavo Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Steven Jimenez (FC Cincinnati), Nicholas Noble (Chicago Fire), Maximo Nystrom (Portland Timbers), Connor Owen (Santa Cruz Breakers), Joshua Santiago (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Owen Anderson (San Jose Earthquakes), Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC), Braxton Hayes (D.C. United), Aaron Hurge (Columbus Crew), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union), David Lora Araux (Real Salt Lake), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF), Rohan Rajagopal (San Jose Earthquakes), Adrian Renteria (Charlotte FC), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls)

FORWARDS (10): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC), Justin Ellis (Inter Miami CF), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Josmar Guandique (De Anza Force), Callum Lugton (Portland Timbers), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas), Charlie Rosenthal (LAFC), Gavin Turner (D.C. United), Etienne Veillard (Seattle Sounders FC)