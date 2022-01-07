Brotherly Game Daily Links: USMNT January camp begins with 19 MLS players

MLS News

D.C. United open to trade offers for leading scorer Ola Kamara

He posted 19 goals in 28 appearances, tying him with New York City’s Valentín Castellanos, who was awarded the Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer because he had more assists (eight, to Kamara’s five).

LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam

The 31-year-old defender has enjoyed five seasons in the MLS, having spent time with the Seattle Sounders, and most recently, Inter Miami. In his five seasons, Leerdam has featured in 120 matches, with 105 starts, and netted nine goals with 13 assists.

Jan Gregus signs with San Jose after Re-Entry Draft selection

Gregus was selected by San Jose in the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft, having previously been a Designated Player for Minnesota United FC. Now, he joins San Jose via Targeted Allocation Money and won’t occupy an international roster slot after receiving a US green card last year.

Colorado Rapids sign Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million

Alves da Silva appeared in 10 games for Flamengo and made six Serie A starts before being loaned for the remainder of the season to fellow top flight side Cuiabá. There, he made 15 appearances and scored once for the club that had recently been promoted and finished in 15th.

U.S. Soccer News

Gregg Berhalter calls 19 players into January Training Camp

Players will report to camp today in Phoenix, where they will train until the 21st. The idea is to build match preparedness and conditioning while also competing for spots on the full World Cup qualifying roster, which will be revealed later this month.