Union 2 midfielder Anthony Ramirez called into El Salvador national team camp

Philadelphia Union 2 midfielder Anthony Ramirez is part of a 34-player roster that kicked off a senior national team camp for El Salvador this week.

The roster includes 13 U.S. based players.

Ramirez, 17, has been a regular with Union 2 over the past year in his second season with the academy after joining the U17s in 2019 from North Carolina Fusion.

One of the highlights of his past year with Union 2 was a golazo he scored during a tournament in Colombia in October.

I was taught as a young child to never say “Oh my God” but this game winner today against Deportivo Cali from Anthony Ramirez…



OH MY G**@PhilaUnionII @phlunionacademy @PhilaUnion pic.twitter.com/JmZnwXZohr — Marlon LeBlanc (@MarlonLeBlanc4) October 19, 2021

Other MLS academy players on the roster are Alejandro Cano from San Jose Earthquakes, Nathan Ordaz from LAFC and Darrel Turcios from FC Cincinnati. Turcios and Ramirez are also both eligible to play internationally for Honduras.

The camp kicked off on Tuesday.

The team will travel to Toledo, Ohio on January 19 to prepare for the World Cup Qualifier against the U.S. men’s national team on January 27 at Lower.com Field in Columbus.