Brotherly Game Daily Links: St. Louis hires first manager in club history

Philadelphia Union News

Ray Gaddis comes out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati

Gaddis, who turns 32 next week, is the Union’s all-time leader in minutes played and appearances with 251 appearances and 21,505 minutes in all competitions. He was drafted out of West Virginia University with the 35th overall pick in 2012.

MLS News

MLS Western Conference roster build status for 2022 season

We started with the Eastern Conference, published yesterday, and now we go West.

Real Salt Lake officially sold to David Blitzer, Ryan Smith

Real Salt Lake has officially been sold to David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, according to a press release from Major League Soccer. Blitzer and Smith are joined by Arctos Sports Partners, a venture capital investment firm. Smith’s involvement comes through Smith Entertainment Group, through which he is majority owner of the Utah Jazz.

MLS new side St. Louis City SC names Bradley Carnell as first manager

Carnell, 44, joins St. Louis after spending the past five seasons as an assistant with the Red Bulls, a period that included a spell as interim manager in 2020 following the dismissal of Chris Armas. During that time, New York went 6-5-3, helping the Red Bulls qualify for the postseason.

Rapids add Aboubacar Keita from Crew

Keita, 21, joins the Rapids after a successful stint in Ohio, where the homegrown contributed to the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup winners. In his past four seasons, all with the Crew, he logged 2,695 minutes across 37 appearances.

Inter Miami loans Mexico’s Rodolfo Pizarro to Liga MX’s Monterrey

It marks a return to Los Rayados for Pizarro, who initially left the club to join David Beckham’s Miami side as a Designated Player for its inaugural 2020 season. The loan includes an option to make the move permanent.

Columbus Crew to sign Ghanian winger Yaw Yeboah from Wisła Kraków

Yeboah will make more than the league’s maximum budget charge of $612,500 but the Black & Gold will use Targeted Allocation Money to help buy down his salary, thus not making the winger one of the club’s three Designated Players.