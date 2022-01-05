Brotherly Game Daily Links: Nashville poaches Red Bulls captain Sean Davis

MLS News

MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season

The offseason is in full swing. Lots of rosters have been torn down, and a few have been steadily built up.

Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC this summer

Toronto FC has reportedly offered a five-and-a-half-year contract that is worth about $13 million USD per season, with $5.1 million USD in add-ons ($16.7 million CAD, with $6.5 million CAD in add-ons).

Nashville SC signs former New York Red Bulls captain, midfielder Sean Davis

In 2021, Davis led MLS in total distance covered (249 miles) and total distance covered per game (7.1 miles). His skillset as a ball hawk in central midfield was on full display last season, leading the league in possessions won and recoveries, while playing every regular season minute.

Loons signing young South African attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Hlongwane, has played for Maritzburg United in South Africa’s Premier Division for four seasons. He has seven goals and four assists in 3,333 minutes, according to fbref.com. He had two goals and one assist in 1,345 minutes in 16 matches in 2021-22.

FC Cincinnati sign free agent F Dominique Badji

Badji, 29, scored five goals, including three game-winners, in 12 matches with the Colorado Rapids last season.

Rangers set to sign New York City youngster on loan

Rangers are close to signing versatile youngster James Sands from New York City.The 21-year-old is set to move to Ibrox on loan for 18 months - with an option to buy also included in the deal.

Maxi Moralez signs contract extension for 2022

In his five years at City, Moralez totaled regular season stats of 133 appearances with 24 goals and 60 assists. Moralez’s postseason stats include 11 playoff appearances, scoring twice and assisting an additional six goals.

LAFC trade Bryce Duke to Inter Miami

In exchange for the rising midfielder, Inter Miami will send LAFC $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) this year, with up to $75,000 more bound for LAFC if unnamed performance metrics are met.

U.S. Soccer News

Carlos Cordeiro seeks U.S. Soccer president post 2 years after resigning under pressure

According to the sources, Cordeiro has received multiple nominations from the voting membership, as required as part of the presidential candidate process, and in recent days has wrestled with the decision on whether to run against current president Cindy Parlow Cone. Cone announced last August that she would seek re-election.