Brotherly Game Daily Links: LAFC hires Steve Cherundolo as their new manager

Philadelphia Union News

Report: Anthony Fontana to join second division club in Italy

Anthony Fontana, who is out of contract with the Union but received a “bonafide” offer from the team to extend his time with his hometown club, is set to join Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC in Serie B, according to a report from local sportswriter and radio producer Owen Boyle.

MLS News

LAFC hire Steve Cherundolo as head coach

Cherundolo, 42, moves up in the LAFC organization after serving as the club’s reserve team head coach in 2021, of the Las Vegas Lights FC in the USL Championship. With that team clearly serving primarily as a space to give LAFC players and assorted youngsters time to play and develop, the team’s record in league play was poor, 6-23-3, as they were never in the playoff hunt in an otherwise highly competitive Pacific Division.

Austin FC signs captain Alex Ring to contract extension, assigns designated player tag

Austin FC locked up arguably its best player from its inaugural season for at least another two years Monday, as the club announced it had signed Ring, a midfielder, to a two-year deal with club options for 2024 and 2025.

FC Dallas transfers Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg

The record move sees Pepi join through June 2026 with an additional option year, all via a $20 million fee plus add-ons. That would make Pepi the most expensive outgoing homegrown player from Major League Soccer, at least upfront after Vancouver Whitecaps FC transferred Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich in 2018.

Orlando City Forward Daryl Dike Transfers to West Bromwich Albion

He went on to play in 35 regular-season matches with Orlando, including 30 starts, for a total of 2,547 minutes. He contributed 18 goals and seven assists on 63 shots, getting 27 on target. He passed well (71.1% in 2020 and 72.1% in 2021), providing 14 key passes. Dike drew 71 fouls while committing 40 and was never booked during the regular season in his time in MLS.

FC Dallas acquire Spanish goalkeeper Cristian Rivero

Rivero was the undisputed starter for the Valencia reserves prior to being promoted to the senior roster last season. Rivero started 80 matches for the Valencia reserves and has played in three matches with the senior side, although all three were cup matches against lower division clubs.