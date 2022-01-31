Watch: Andre Blake saves a PK for Jamaica

Andre Blake continued his incredible run of form on penalty kicks in Jamaica’s World Cup qualifying match Sunday, saving a PK in the first half against Panama.

Blake guessed wrong on the Eric Davis penalty in the 18th minute diving to his left but he still kept the attempt out with a foot save.

¡EL HÉROE BLAKE!



El arquero de @jff_football atajó el penal de Éric Davis.



¡Mantiene la ventaja para su equipo!



Telemundo la casa de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA #Qatar2022 #RumboAlMundial #OctagonalCONCACAF pic.twitter.com/NE9DgyVe0P — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) January 30, 2022

Blake earned his 58th international cap in the match.

Jamaica had taken a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute on a Michael Antonio penalty. But after a Javain Brown own goal tied it up in the 43rd minute, Panama took the lead through Davis in the 51st minute and Anibal Mello tacked on the eventual game-winner in the 68th. Andre Gray scored in the 87th minute for the Reggae Boyz but it wasn’t enough.

Jamaica now sits in seventh place in qualifying, ahead of only Honduras and two points behind El Salvador in sixth place with four games left.