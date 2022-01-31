Brotherly Game Daily Links: Canada beat U.S. 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

Philadelphia Union News

Brentford enquire about Kai Wagner

The 24-year-old German has been attracting interest from a number of English clubs with Watford, Fulham and West Ham among those who have monitored his progress in the MLS.

MLS News

River Plate announce signing of Ezequiel Barco

The report states that the purported loan deal will be for two years and include two separate options for River Plate to purchase 50% of Barco’s future value for $4 million a piece.

George Bello nearing Atlanta departure to Germany before close of transfer window

After Atlanta United initially accepted a transfer offer of $3.75 million after incentives and bonuses from Belgian club Cercle Brugge, reports on Twitter on Saturday stated Bello favored a move to Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld.

Everton Luiz returns to RSL on one-year deal

Luiz, 33, played in 25 regular season matches, nearing his 2019 mark of 27. During that period, he earned seven yellow cards, with two following in his two matches in the postseason.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 0-2 Canada - the Americans put up a blank end in a bad loss

Canada capitalized on an early mistake from the Americans, used an effective press to hold off the American attack, and got some timely goalkeeping to boot.

Hope Solo, Clint Dempsey, Shannon Boxx into National Soccer Hall of Fame

Solo, 40, made 202 appearances as goalkeeper with the United States women’s national team and appeared in three World Cups. The Seattle-area native also made three appearances in the Olympics. The USWNT won one World Cup and two goals medals with Solo in goal.

Rest of the World News

Navas, Ochoa shine as Costa Rica and Mexico battle to draw

Mexico and Costa Rica played a tight 90 minutes at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday night, with neither team able to find the goal that would lift it to victory in a 0-0 draw.

Strong second half pushes Panama over Jamaica

Panama remained undefeated all-time against Jamaica in World Cupqualification, rallying from a goal down to win 3-2 at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City onSunday evening.

Bonilla, Ceren goals get El Salvador back on winning track

For the first time since the two teams began playing Concacaf World Cup qualification matches in 1969, El Salvador went to Honduras and won, with Hugo Perez’s squad beating the hosts 2-0 on Sunday night at the Estadio Olimpico in San Pedro Sula.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah stars as Egypt beat Morocco to reach AFCON semifinals

Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday.

Senegal see off Equatorial Guinea to advance to Africa Cup of Nations semis

Senegal saw off the threat of giant-killers Equatorial Guinea and won 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday to advance to the final four of the tournament in Cameroon.