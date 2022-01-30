Colombian club announces season-long loan for midfielder to Philadelphia Union

While there haven’t been any official announcements for the Philadelphia Union II’s roster in the new MLS Next Pro season, Colombian club Envigado FC has recently shared the news that one of their young midfielders will be on a season-long loan.

According to a post on the club website, Carlos Paternina is heading to the Philadelphia Union on a season-long loan with an option to purchase. Though it doesn’t specifically say Union II in the release, it’s a move that makes more sense for the second team.

Roster rules of the new MLS Next Pro haven’t been reports have stated that teams will be allowed up to seven international players in the new Division III league.

The Union has also been linked to two Venezuelan midfielders and is reportedly negotiating a seven-figure transfer fee for Venezuelan forward Jose Riasco.

All three Venezuelans would make sense for the second team roster with academy players and other first team players getting minutes in the new league.