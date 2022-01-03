2021 Season Review: Quinn Sullivan

One of the Philadelphia Union’s top homegrown prospects, Quinn Sullivan saw himself come into the first team the most prepared, earning minutes early on in the season.

Sullivan’s first start came against the Chicago Fire, where he played just over sixty minutes and recorded his first goal — a bicycle kick that won Goal of the Week — in a 3-3 draw on the road.

Sullivan recorded only one other goal out of the 21 matches he played in, but it was also a highlight-reel one: a late tying score versus CF Montreal, which also won MLS Goal of the Week.

Sullivan may not have seen too many minutes on the pitch — he logged a total of 539 minutes in all competitions — but he still proved himself as a strong and upcoming attacking midfielder. Out of his nine shots, eight were on target. Sullivan also recorded nine key passes, six successful dribbles, and one assist.

Sullivan came into the Union as a young player looking to earn minutes, and eventually he got what he deserved. The youngster also proved that he could play around the pitch a little, coming in as a striker when needed but showing comfort in the central midfield role.

Sullivan only started four times, and came in as a substitute the other seventeen, however, as the team sees more growth and maturity out of him and as some pieces move around in the offseason, Sullivan may see himself with more starting time than not. And while he has maybe gotten the least attention out of Philadelphia’s big three (Aaronson, McGlynn, and Sullivan), Sullivan’s potential is still sky high.

Season Awards

MLS Goal of the Week: Week 10, Week 21

MLS Team of the Week Bench: Week 21

Brotherly Game Community Player of the Game: Orlando City, July 22; Inter Miami, July 25; CF Montreal, August 21

