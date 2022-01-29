AFCON 2021: Olivier Mbaizo and Cameroon advance to semifinals

Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo’s stay in his home country will be extended through the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon topped The Gambia 2-0 in a quarterfinal match on Saturday. Mbaizo made his second appearance of the competition, coming off the bench in the 84th minute to help see out the clean sheet.

The win puts the hosts into the semifinal and guarantees two additional games. They’ll play the winner of the Egypt vs Morocco quarterfinal on February 3 and will be either in the third place game or final on February 6.

Karl Toko-Ekambi had both goals — scored seven minutes apart in the 50th and 57th minute — to bring his tournament total to five. Vincent Aboubakar has six in the tournament. The duo has scored all 11 of Cameroon’s goals.