Brotherly Game Daily Links: Uhre signing shows Union’s amibition

Philadelphia Union News

Union enter 2022 with expectations at an all-time high

Mikael Uhre, Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag and Jamiro Monteiro give the Union an elite attacking front four, in front of a defense that’s already proven itself as one of Major League Soccer’s best.

Union’s signing of Uhre shows club’s championship ambition

Around Uhre, the Union have: A two-time All-Star goalie; three starting caliber center backs; one outside back getting looks from Europe and another playing for Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations; about eight starting midfielders for four spots, with the vast majority in their early 20s and likely to improve their productivity from last season.

MLS News

Which teams are biggest winners of the 2022 MLS offseason so far?

There’s still plenty of offseason left. But preseason has started, and if teams want their roster makeovers to have an Opening Day impact, there’s not much time.

Kevin Paredes moves from D.C. United to VfL Wolfsburg in club-record transfer

In 2021, under Hernán Losada, Paredes was first-choice whenever healthy, thriving as the team’s left wingback and quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to his dribbling ability and high-energy style of play. In the end, Paredes made 41 appearances (28 starts) in his two seasons with United.

TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico’s Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source.

Mateo Bajamich leaves Houston Dynamo, joins CA Huracan

Mateo never looked to adjust to the Major League Soccer or to life in Houston. The young Argentine appeared in 9 matches, starting in 1 of them. He only played 134 minutes in total, tallying 1 assist and 3 scoring attempts.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Canada

In the last window, the Canucks reeled off impressive wins against Costa Rica, 1-0, and Mexico, 2-1. The most recent fixture resulted in a 2-0 victory over Honduras to preserve an unbeaten record.