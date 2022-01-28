First Philadelphia Union preseason game will be streamed on team website

Philadelphia Union fans — at least those living with the local TV market — will get a chance to get a first look at the team in their first preseason game in Florida next week.

Their match against FC Cincinnati at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, will be streamed on PhiladelphiaUnion.com, the team announced on Friday. It will be played at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, where the team will be making their preseason home for 18 days beginning early next week.

The stream will only be accessible to fans living within 75 miles of Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

FC Cincinnati is also providing a stream on their website that will be available to fans within 75 miles of TQL Stadium.